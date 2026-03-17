4 children, adult safe after Clearwater house fire: CFR

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The City of Clearwater Public Safety said an adult and four children are safe after a home was damaged in a fire.

Fire and rescue crews responded to the 1400 block of Pinebook Drive for a residential structure fire, per officials.

The home sustained significant fire damage.

An adult and four children were in the home at the time of the fire, but were able to get out safely. No injuries have been reported.

The fire is under investigation.