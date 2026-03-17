Execution in Denise Amber Lee case marks end of chapter, lasting changes to 911 system

LARGO, Fla. — The man convicted of kidnapping and murdering Denise Amber Lee in 2008 is scheduled to be executed, marking a long-awaited moment for her family and closing a chapter in a case that changed how 911 calls are handled across Florida.

Authorities say Lee, a 21-year-old mother, was abducted from her home in North Port. While being driven away, she managed to call 911, providing dispatchers with critical details about her location.

Watch report from Erik Waxler

Execution of Denise Amber Lee’s killer marks closure in case that reformed 911

Despite those calls, investigators found they were routed to the wrong call center, and key information was not shared quickly between agencies.

At the same time, a witness, Jane Kowalski, reported hearing screams coming from the back of a car and also called 911.

“Screaming, screaming, screaming. And not a happy scream like get me out of here scream," she told a dispatcher.

Authorities said that information never reached officers on patrol. Lee was later found dead.

The case exposed critical failures in the state’s emergency response system and led to sweeping changes.

Florida lawmakers passed “Denise’s Law,” requiring improved coordination between 911 call centers and enhanced training for dispatchers to ensure information can be shared more quickly across jurisdictions.

Lee’s husband, Nathan Lee, later founded the Denise Amber Lee Foundation, which works to improve 911 systems nationwide.

“The people that have been touched from hearing the story — it really makes my heart melt every time,” he said. “And being able to have an opportunity, taking a quote from John Walsh, having an opportunity to change things, how can you not try," Lee said back in 2009

Since the case, advancements in technology have also transformed emergency response systems.

At the Pinellas County 911 Regional Communications Center, dispatchers undergo 16 weeks of training, including classroom instruction and hands-on experience, before becoming certified. The center employs about 120 people trained to handle high-pressure emergencies.

Officials demonstrated new tools, including text-to-911 and live video capabilities, that allow dispatchers to better locate and assist callers.

“If a caller is calling in and they don’t know what the location is, they can actually allow us to send them a link and we can find out what that location is of that caller if they couldn’t advise us what the location is,” said Michelle Peterson, 911 public safety operations manager.

Officials say callers should dial 911 when possible, but texting can be used when speaking is not safe. Live 911 technology can also allow first responders to listen in on calls in real time, reducing delays in receiving critical information.

With the execution scheduled, the case comes full circle. It was a tragedy that led to reforms still shaping how emergency calls are handled across Florida today.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors solve problems and celebrate those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors solve problems and celebrate those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.