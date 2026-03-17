St. Petersburg woman dies after collision at 38th Avenue North and 66th Street: SPPD

ST. PETE, Fla. — A 66-year-old St. Petersburg woman died following a crash on Tuesday morning at the intersection of 38th Avenue North and 66th Street North.

St. Pete police said Joanne Greehan was driving a gray Nissan Sentra northbound on 66th Street shortly after 10 a.m. on March 17 when she made an improper left turn onto 38th Avenue, entering the path of a southbound red Ford F-150. The vehicles collided, and the Nissan struck a pole after leaving the roadway.

Greehan was taken to HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, officers said. The Ford driver sustained minor injuries, stayed at the scene, and is cooperating with the investigation.

The intersection was closed for more than an hour as traffic homicide officers examined the crash site.