5 people injured after dog fight inside Walmart in Palm Harbor: PCSO

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Three Walmart employees and two dog owners suffered injuries during incident involving two dogs fighting inside the store in Palm Harbor, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

Deputies responded to the Walmart in the 35000 block of US 19 North just before 1 p.m. on April 14 after receiving a report of two dogs fighting inside.

The five people involved sustained minor injuries, with one individual transported to the hospital for high blood pressure, per the PCSO's report.

Deputies said one of the dogs is a terrier mix and the other is a chihuahua mix.

Animal Control reported to the scene.

The two dogs were not service animals, per PCSO.