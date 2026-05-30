City employee charged after fatal pedestrian crash in St. Petersburg alley: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg city employee is facing charges after police said he left the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian early Saturday morning, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD).

Officers were called around 6:30 a.m. to the alley near 17 3rd Street North, where a city garbage truck had struck a 49-year-old woman, who was lying across the alley, according to a news release.

The victim died at the scene from her injuries. Her name will be released once next of kin is notified, per the release.

SPPD said the truck’s driver, 51-year-old Nathan Brown, fled the scene. Brown, a City of St. Petersburg employee, was later charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

The crash remains under investigation.