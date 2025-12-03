Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

65-year-old St. Pete man arrested for sexually abusing young girl

st pete police.png
WFTS
st pete police.png
Posted
and last updated

ST. PETE, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said a 65-year-old man was arrested and charged with sexually abusing a child under the age of 12.

Police said detectives launched an investigation on Nov. 30 after a young girl told her parents she was sexually abused by a man known to the family.

SPPD said the investigation determined the suspect was Lawrence Airdo of St. Petersburg.

Airdo was arrested on charges of sexual battery on a child under the age of 12 and lewd and lascivious molestation by an adult on a child under the age of 12, per the report.

Lightning fan suffers seizure, crashes car en route to game

Tyler Murdoch and his girlfriend Emily survived a terrifying car crash on their way to a Bolts game, then came the life-changing news.

Couple in car crash en route to Lightning game; then hit with life-changing news

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.