65-year-old St. Pete man arrested for sexually abusing young girl

ST. PETE, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said a 65-year-old man was arrested and charged with sexually abusing a child under the age of 12.

Police said detectives launched an investigation on Nov. 30 after a young girl told her parents she was sexually abused by a man known to the family.

SPPD said the investigation determined the suspect was Lawrence Airdo of St. Petersburg.

Airdo was arrested on charges of sexual battery on a child under the age of 12 and lewd and lascivious molestation by an adult on a child under the age of 12, per the report.