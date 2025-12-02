Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Garbage truck rollover crash on Bayside Bridge in Pinellas County: FHP

Bayside Bridge crash
Clearwater Police Department
Bayside Bridge crash
Posted

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Officials said the the southbound lanes of the Bayside Bridge are closed after a garbage truck crashed, rolling onto its side Tuesday in Pinellas County.

The Florida Highway Patrol is working the crash investigation that includes injuries, according to a traffic alert.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

