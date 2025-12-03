Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Pedestrian flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash on Gulf-to-Bay in Clearwater

Clearwater Police
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
Clearwater Police
Posted

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard in Clearwater.

The City of Clearwater said police and fire rescue crews responded to a pedestrian-involved crash in the 1700 block of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The pedestrian was flown to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

Clearwater said the Westbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay are shut down while the crash is being investigated.

Lightning fan suffers seizure, crashes car en route to game

Tyler Murdoch and his girlfriend Emily survived a terrifying car crash on their way to a Bolts game, then came the life-changing news.

Couple in car crash en route to Lightning game; then hit with life-changing news

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.