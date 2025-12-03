Pedestrian flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash on Gulf-to-Bay in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard in Clearwater.
The City of Clearwater said police and fire rescue crews responded to a pedestrian-involved crash in the 1700 block of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday.
The pedestrian was flown to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.
Clearwater said the Westbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay are shut down while the crash is being investigated.
