Pedestrian flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash on Gulf-to-Bay in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard in Clearwater.

The City of Clearwater said police and fire rescue crews responded to a pedestrian-involved crash in the 1700 block of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The pedestrian was flown to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

Clearwater said the Westbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay are shut down while the crash is being investigated.