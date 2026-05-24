74-year-old pedestrian hit while removing turtle from road in Seminole: PCSO

SEMINOLE, Fla. — A 74-year-old man was struck by a pickup truck while attempting to remove a turtle from the road in Seminole.

Deputies said the crash happened a little before 8:45 a.m. on Sunday when 74-year-old Charles McFall stepped into 80th Avenue North and was hit by a westbound 2010 Toyota Tacoma driven by 37-year-old Jake Gauthier.

McFall was taken to the hospital with life-threatening but stable injuries. Gauthier was not hurt. Investigators said neither speed nor impairment appears to be a factor, and the crash remains under investigation.