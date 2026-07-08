Madeira Commissioners vote on new Marriott Hotel development

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Madeira City Commissioners are voting on a new $150 million hotel development project to be built right in the heart of John’s Pass.

"There's always room for growth, always room to get better, and that’s what we are going to do here," said Rob Colwell, who works at Spice and Tea Exchange on John's Pass.

Colwell said he’s excited about a new hotel being built right next door.

"I also think it’s going to create more jobs, so it’s going to be beneficial for the local economy…there will be increased foot traffic, I imagine," said Colwell.

Madeira Beach City Commissioners are voting on a $150 million development that would bring the Marriott Tribute Collection Hotel to the area... and will also include retail, restaurant, and event space.

"People are basically going to be forced to walk right in front of our shops, where before they were just going up and down the boulevard, sometimes we can get overlooked, so the fact that they will have to walk right in front of our store to get to that main boulevard will be huge for us," said Colwell.

The hotel will be built on two parking lots that currently hold around 200 parking spaces… but once the hotel is built, it will include a first-floor garage with over 300 parking spaces, including 93 public spots.

"It’s supposed to create more parking as well, which has always been a nuisance here in John's Pass, so more parking, more people, it seems like a recipe for success," said Colwell.

WFTS

Some business owners are concerned about access roads being blocked while the hotel is being built…but said they still support development in the area.

While there may be concerns about the construction and location of the Marriott, others, like Oscar Escobedo with the Friendly Fisherman, said it will be beneficial…especially as the area continues to recover from Hurricane Helene.

"New Marriott, more people, more tourist, more business more money, more sending food, more specials, more of everything," said Escobedo.

If approved, the project is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2028.



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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.