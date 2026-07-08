Caregiver arrested after double-amputee victim wasn't bathed in weeks, had bed sores: PCSO

CLEARWATER, FLA. — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested a caregiver on Monday after the double amputee victim was left in “urine-soaked diapers,” had not been bathed in weeks and was suffering from bed sores, authorities said.

Bryan Fain, 41, was charged with neglect of elderly or disabled adult by the PCSO.

The victim, who is a double amputee and cannot care for herself, had reached out to a friend, telling them that she needed help.

When the deputy went to the home for a welfare check, the law enforcement officer could smell “overwhelming amounts” of human and dog feces, an arrest affidavit stated.

The victim told the deputy that she had not been bathed in several weeks. The last time was with a garden hose on the back porch, the report stated.

Plus, she had been left in “urine-soaked diapers,” PSCO officials said.

The victim’s statements were supported by a hospital doctor, who said she had multiple bed sores and rashes from being neglected.

Fain was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a $10,000 bond