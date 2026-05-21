Tarpon Springs man arrested for recording nude videos of 12-year-old girl in bedroom: PCSO

PINELLAS COUNTY, FLA. — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested a man on May 18 after he was accused of recording nude videos of a 12-year-old girl in her bedroom.

According to a Pinellas County arrest affidavits, Andrew Bellucci, 47, of Tarpon Springs, was charged with 13 counts of digital voyeurism on a victim younger than 16 between January and March of this year.

The investigation began after the mother of the girl, who was 12 at the time, found several videos on Bellucci’s cellphone.

In the videos, a camera can be heard being placed outside the victim’s bedroom window, the report stated.

There is a clear view of the girl’s room between the window blinds.

In each of the videos, the victim enters her bedroom with just a towel after a shower and then removes it, the report stated.

After discovering the videos, a controlled phone call was made between the victim’s mother and Bellucci.

He said he was “sorry for making the videos and created them out of impulse,” the affidavit stated.

The report did not state the relationship Bellucci had with the mother or victim.

Bellucci was booked into the Pinellas County Jail with bond set at $100,000.