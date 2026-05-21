Former Pinellas teacher receives 20-year prison sentence for child sex abuse offenses

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A former Pinellas Prepatory Academy teacher Lee Hughes received a 20-year federal prison sentence for multiple child sexual abuse offenses.

United States District Judge Thomas P. Barber sentenced the 46-year-old man for attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor, attempted coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, and receipt and possession of child sex abuse material.

Tampa Bay 28 covered Hughes last year when he was indicted after being accused by prosecutors of attempting to send a nine-year-old girl obscene messages.

Hughes pleaded guilty on January 30, 2026. United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe made the announcement.

The indictment said Hughes had messaged an undercover account in June of 2024 and talked about "getting into nude time at the home." Hughes messaged the undercover account a couple of times wanting to connect.

Hughes discussed with the undercover his interest in a sexually open household and wanted to babysit a purported nine-year-old girl. Hughes told the undercover, "I'd definitely love her on my lap lol" the indictment said.

The undercover then sent Hughes a photo of the nine-year-old, fully clothed. Hughes sent back a message with himself exposed and a message that said "should show and see if she likes lol," the indictment said.

Hughes went to a location to meet the child and was arrested.

The day after the arrest, Pinellas Prep Academy parents received a message from the school saying he was fired.

Pinellas Prep provided this statement on his arrest at the time, reading in part:

"PPA was not aware of any investigation into Mr. Hughes until he had already been taken into custody. As soon as we were told he was taken into custody he was immediately terminated. We were told initially and have been reassured that at this time there are no suspected improper activities or interactions between Mr. Hughes and any student at PPA."