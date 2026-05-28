Arrest made after investigation into 2-vehicle crash that left 6-year-old girl dead in April: PCSO

OLDSMAR, Fla. — The investigation into an April 30 two-vehicle crash at an Oldsmar intersection that critically injured and later killed a 6-year-old girl has resulted in an arrest.

Deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) arrested 27-year-old Jayanna Clark on Thursday, per the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Clark was charged with one count of vehicular homicide and two counts of child neglect, according to PCSO.

Deputies say the collision happened a little before 4:45 p.m. on April 30, when a Nissan Altima driven by 27-year-old Jayanna Clark and a Tesla Model 3 driven by 52-year-old Christy Proctor entered the intersection of Tampa Road and St. Petersburg Drive at the same time and collided.

Proctor was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Clark also sustained minor injuries, along with a 4-year-old boy who suffered serious injuries. The 6-year-old girl was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries at the time.

The boy was later released from the hospital.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash, but impairment was not.