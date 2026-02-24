Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Blaze engulfs townhome in East Lake Woodlands neighborhood: Palm Harbor Fire Rescue

Palm Harbor Fire Rescue
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Palm Harbor Fire Rescue reported units responded to a fire at a townhome that was fully ablaze in East Lake Woodlands on Monday night.

According to PHFR, crews worked with units from East Lake, Oldsmar, Dunedin, Safety Harbor and Clearwater to put out the fire and protect the nearby units on Feb. 23.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

Former Citrus County Sheriff Charles "Charlie" Dean Sr., who served the county for 16 years and later represented Florida in the Legislature, died on Monday.

