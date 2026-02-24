$1 million lottery scratch-off ticket sold to a Tarpon Springs woman

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A lucky 35-year-old Pinellas County woman claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game.
The Florida Lottery said Jessica Henri of Tarpon Springs claimed the million-dollar prize from the $1,000,000 HOLIDAY CA$H Scratch-Off game on Nov. 17.
She bought the winning ticket from the Publix at 40932 U.S. Highway 19 N. in Tarpon Springs.
Henri chose to receive the lump-sum payout of $606,700 for her winnings.
St. Petersburg rally marks 4 years since Russian attack on Ukraine
Former Citrus County Sheriff Charles “Charlie” Dean Sr., who served the county for 16 years and later represented Florida in the Legislature, died on Monday.
St. Petersburg rally marks 4 years since Russian attack on Ukraine