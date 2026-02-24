$1 million lottery scratch-off ticket sold to a Tarpon Springs woman

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A lucky 35-year-old Pinellas County woman claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery said Jessica Henri of Tarpon Springs claimed the million-dollar prize from the $1,000,000 HOLIDAY CA$H Scratch-Off game on Nov. 17.

She bought the winning ticket from the Publix at 40932 U.S. Highway 19 N. in Tarpon Springs.

Henri chose to receive the lump-sum payout of $606,700 for her winnings.