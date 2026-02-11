2 taken to hospital after home fire in Largo: LFR

LARGO, Fla. — Largo Fire Rescue (LFR) two people were taken to the hospital after a manufactured home fire in Largo on Wednesday morning.

LFR said crews responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1300 block of Belcher Road at around 7:40 a.m. on Feb. 11.

Crews arrived at the building on fire and quickly extinguished it, per LFR.

Officials said four people evacuated the home and two of them were transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.