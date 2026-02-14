Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

St. Petersburg man charged with second-degree murder after stabbing in Pinellas Park

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted
and last updated

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is facing an attempted second-degree murder charge after a stabbing late Thursday night in Pinellas Park.

According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, deputies were called to 7550 40th Street N around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 12 and found 31-year-old Jesse Robert Tucker with multiple stab wounds.

Officials say Joseph Lee Green and Tucker got into a verbal argument that turned physical, ending with Green stabbing Tucker

Green was arrested at the scene, and officers say a folding knife was recovered from his possession.

Tucker was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

5 dead in Sarasota shooting ID'd, linked to Ft. Lauderdale double homicide

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said five people are dead after a shooting in a Sarasota neighborhood, including a suspect authorities say may be connected to a double homicide in Fort Lauderdale.

5 dead in Sarasota shooting ID'd, linked to Ft. Lauderdale double homicide: SCSO

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.