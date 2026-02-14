St. Petersburg man charged with second-degree murder after stabbing in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is facing an attempted second-degree murder charge after a stabbing late Thursday night in Pinellas Park.

According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, deputies were called to 7550 40th Street N around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 12 and found 31-year-old Jesse Robert Tucker with multiple stab wounds.

Officials say Joseph Lee Green and Tucker got into a verbal argument that turned physical, ending with Green stabbing Tucker

Green was arrested at the scene, and officers say a folding knife was recovered from his possession.

Tucker was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.