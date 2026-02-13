Tropicana Field renovations "on time" as opening day approaches

ST. PETERSBURG — 52 days before the first game of the season at Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg city officials offered another look inside the ballpark as renovations continue following extensive damage from Hurricane Milton.

The last time media toured the stadium was shortly after the final roof panel was installed, allowing interior work to accelerate. Now that the artificial turf playing field has been installed, a milestone, city leaders say it brings the project into clearer focus.

"It's been tremendous. I think having the field down is that visual notice, like we are really going to be playing baseball in here come April," said Beth Herendeen, managing director with the city of St. Petersburg.

At one point, as many as 350 tradespeople were working at the stadium each day. Crews continue painting and completing a range of projects throughout the facility.

Significant work remains. Electrical work is ongoing, padding still must be installed on the outfield walls and renovations to the clubhouse and locker rooms are the next major phase.

"I think we all felt confident we could get it done. But being in February now and being this close and having everything still being on time and on budget is a tremendous feeling," Herendeen said.

Fans say they are eager to return.

"You miss this place?"

"Yeah I do. I love this place," said Marilyn Elliot.

Hurricane Milton tore much of the roof off Tropicana Field on Oct. 9, 2024, causing extensive damage. Repairs are expected to cost about $60 million. FEMA approved a $16.5 million contribution.

"I drove by once in a while and looked at it. It really looks great now,” said Elliot.

The Rays will open the season on the road, giving crews a few additional days to complete finishing touches before the home opener on April 6.



