Car crashed into home and caught fire in St. Pete: SPFR

ST. PETE, Fla. — St. Petersburg Fire Rescue (SPFR) said a car crashed into a home and caught fire on Monday morning.

SPFR said the crash happened on 14th Avenue South on the morning of June 8.

No injuries were reported, per officials.

Tampa Bay 28 went to the scene for more information.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.