Car in flames on I-275 northbound, no injuries: FHP

ST. PETE, Fla. — A car on northbound I-275 has caught fire at the county line on the Howard Frankland Bridge, per FHP.
Two lanes are currently closed.
Drivers are encouraged to approach the area with caution due to heavy smoke.
First responders are on the scene as of 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
No injuries are reported.
Lutz residents fight private school rezoning at county hearing
More than 30 residents showed up to Hillsborough County's Land Use Hearing to reject a rezoning proposal that would bring a 1,000-student private school to Lutz.
Lutz residents oppose rezoning for private school citing traffic and safety concerns