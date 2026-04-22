Caretaker jailed for grand theft after stealing $6,900 from stroke victim: LPD

LARGO, FLA. — A Clearwater caretaker was arrested for grand theft on Monday after opening a checking account in a stroke victim’s name and spending more than $6,900 from the account, authorities said.

According to a Pinellas County arrest affidavit, Victoria Howard, 35, was the caretaker for the victim, who could can no longer care for herself due to multiple strokes.

The victim has been in a rehabilitation facility since 2025, and Howard has refused to pick the victim up from the facility and take her home, Largo Police Department (LPD) officials said.

A social worker soon discovered that Howard opened an online checking account in the victim’s name.

Since December of 2025, Howard has been using the victim’s Social Security deposits for herself, the affidavit stated.

There had been 177 transactions totaling over $6,900 from the victim’s account. The victim was unaware of the transactions and did not authorize them, LPD officials said.

Most of the transactions were for food purchases, transfers and other bills.

Howard admitted to making the transactions without the victims’ knowledge, the report stated.

She was additionally charged with exploitation of the elderly or disabled adult and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Howard was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.