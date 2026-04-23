18-year-old Florida man accused of attacking women with table knife arrested: St. Pete police

ST. PETE, Fla. — Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old man after a table knife attack in St. Pete on Wednesday evening.

The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said two women were walking in the downtown area in front of the open-air post office at 76 4th Street North, when Rodrigo Romero attacked them with a table knife.

Police said one woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries to her head, but the other woman was unharmed.

Bystanders in the area helped to notify police, while detaining Romero until the arrival of officers, per SPPD.

Romero faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault.

The women and the suspect do not know each other, according to police.