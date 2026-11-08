Tarpon Springs Seafood Festival draws up to 30,000 attendees in strong comeback

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — The 38th annual Tarpon Springs Seafood Festival is being called a major success by organizers and vendors after drawing between 20,000 and 30,000 people over two days.

The festival was canceled in 2024 after Hurricanes Helene and Milton devastated the region. When it returned the following year, organizers said attendance was underwhelming — but this year told a very different story.

"We were really blown away by the number of attendees that came through. I think last year people were still kind of seastruck over the hurricane season. This year everyone came out," said Michelle Northrup, one of the festival's organizers.

Organizers made a deliberate decision to scale the event back to two days this year, down from the traditional three-day format.

"It was such an impact. Like it was a lot. Everybody worked through it, you know, because that's a lot of people at once for the trucks and everyone to serve, so we'll see what happens for next year," Northrup said about the two-day event this year.

Vendors reported strong sales throughout the weekend. Steve Whitlock, an artist who sells game fish art at the festival, said business was solid.

"It was a really good day. I had a great day yesterday," Whitlock said.

Jeff Northrop and Heather Schiavone of The Lobster Truck described an even more overwhelming response.

"We had a line the entire day, cleared out most of the street. Eight hours solid. We sold out twice. Yes, we sold out twice," Northrop and Schiavone said.

Both vendors said they plan to return for the 39th annual festival.

"Oh — yeah, absolutely," Whitlock said.

"It was a great experience," Northrop and Schiavone said.

Organizers said they are already discussing a return to the traditional three-day format for next year. The festival is typically held during the first or second week of November in Tarpon Springs.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Share Your Story with Blake



Tourism and the environment are backbones to our way of life in Florida, and Blake Phillips is dedicated to covering those topics. Use the form below to reach out to Blake and start a conversation.

Contact Blake Phillips First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Tourism and the environment are backbones to our way of life in Florida, and Blake Phillips is dedicated to covering those topics. Use the form below to reach out to Blake and start a conversation.