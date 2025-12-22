City crews to assess large hole affecting traffic in Clearwater: CPD

CLEARWATER, Fla. — On Monday morning, Clearwater city crews will assess a large hole in the road on U.S. 19 near the Northbound Access Road by the Clearwater Mall, which has multiple westbound lanes closed, the Clearwater Police Department (CPD) says.

Police say drivers should avoid using Seville Boulevard near Costco as an exit and use exits on Gulf to Bay Boulevard instead until the road is back open.

Clearwater PD