City of St. Pete approves one-year stadium extension with Tampa Bay Rowdies

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rowdies will stay in St. Petersburg just a bit longer.

St. Petersburg City Council voted Thursday to approve a one-year extension of the Tampa Bay Rowdies agreement to manage and operate Al Lang Stadium.

According to the team's site, the Rowdies are listed as primary tenants of the Tampa Bay venue.

In an online post, the soccer franchise stated:

"The Tampa Bay Rowdies appreciate the St. Petersburg City Council’s approval of the lease extension at Al Lang Stadium. Al Lang Stadium has been our home since 2011, and we are grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve as stewards of one of our region’s most iconic sporting venues. We look forward to creating more lasting memories with our fans there in the upcoming 2026 USL Championship season."

The Tampa Bay Rowdies are celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2025.