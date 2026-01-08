Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Worker taken to hospital after chemical exposure at St. Pete manufacturing plant

Worker taken to hospital after chemical exposure at St. Pete manufacturing plant
St. Petersburg Fire Rescue
Worker taken to hospital after chemical exposure at St. Pete manufacturing plant
Posted
and last updated

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A manufacturing plant in St. Petersburg has been evacuated after a chemical exposure incident, with one person taken to the hospital.

St. Pete Fire Rescue (SPFR) said an employee was exposed to a chemical at a manufacturing plant in the 2500 block of Terminal Drive South.

The employee was taken to the hospital, and SPFR said the person is in stable condition.

The plant is currently evacuated.

SPFR said no other buildings or businesses in the surrounding area are impacted.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

Bradenton teen heads home after surgery to amputate 174-pound leg

Tampa Bay 28's Julie Salomone caught up with Jasmine Ramirez who left Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital after a lengthy hospital stay.

Bradenton teen heads home after life-altering surgery to amputate 174-pound leg

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.