Worker taken to hospital after chemical exposure at St. Pete manufacturing plant

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A manufacturing plant in St. Petersburg has been evacuated after a chemical exposure incident, with one person taken to the hospital.

St. Pete Fire Rescue (SPFR) said an employee was exposed to a chemical at a manufacturing plant in the 2500 block of Terminal Drive South.

The employee was taken to the hospital, and SPFR said the person is in stable condition.

The plant is currently evacuated.

SPFR said no other buildings or businesses in the surrounding area are impacted.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.