City of Treasure Island considers change to certain hotel and motel height limits

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A new rule could allow hotels and motels to be built on Treasure Island at a higher height.

It's an issue that has many in this coastal Pinellas community very concerned.

"I went to St. Pete Beach first, a little big. The big resorts and everything isn't my thing," said Brian Davidson, who lives on Treasure Island.

When looking for a place to live ten years ago, Brian Davidson chose a small beach town called Treasure Island.

"I love the area, it's a nice small town feel. Pretty much everybody knows everybody," said Davidson.

It's known for its beach town charm, something residents want to protect.

"When I'm sitting at business or wherever across the street from the Gulf, I can still see the sunset and feel the breeze and see everything out there without buildings blocking it, it's a great feeling, that's why I stay here," said Davidson.

However, homeowners said they're worried that the small-town charm might disappear.

The City of Treasure Island said it has received a request from the Thunderbird Hotel to increase its height.

If approved, the request would amend the current land development regulations, changing the maximum height limit of hotels and motels from 60 feet to 80 feet.

"Treasure Island has its own little feel, its own character. You start doing that, you're going to lose it," said Davidson.

If the new rule takes effect, city leaders said approval to build up would be determined on a case-by-case basis by the city commission.

City leaders also said the change wouldn't impact the downtown area.

Jensyn Schmidt's family lives on Treasure Island and she visits at least twice a week.

She also thinks allowing hotels to expand upwards would be a bad idea.

"You can sit on the beach and actually talk to locals and talk to people who have lived there their whole lives. So that's a really important thing for us to safeguard and prioritize," said Schmidt.

One of her biggest concerns is traffic. She believes more hotel rooms will put more people on the roads.

"March through let's say July is almost an impossible time to enjoy the scenery and the beaches that we like to appreciate because there's a limit on the parking you can have," said Schmidt.

Tampa Bay 28 did contact City Commissioners for comment on the issue, and hasn't heard back.

A spokesperson for Treasure Island said any changes to a hotel's height would also require public input beforehand, something Davidson is thankful for.

"Hopefully they just don't overdevelop. There's not a lot of land left anyway, so they've got to figure it out and make it good for everyone. Keep the same feel, you don't want to ruin it," said Davidson.

City Commissioners will be discussing the height amendment at a workshop on Tuesday at 5 p.m.



