Man killed in Pinellas Park Airbnb standoff identified, shooting sparks debate over short-term rentals

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Authorities have now identified the man who was shot and killed after refusing to leave an Airbnb property in Pinellas Park on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the officer-involved shooting is raising new concerns about short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods. Some neighbors said it’s a smart business move, while others suggested it should be limited to specific areas.

"Nobody knew that was an Airbnb," said Knicole Miller, a neighbor. "We had just recently found that out, and that's scary."

Miller has lived on 82nd Avenue North for more than 37 years, and she witnessed the standoff that led to a shooting.

On Monday, the Pinellas County sheriff’s Office identified the man who died as 42-year-old Eric Ton. Officials said he was homeless and had rented out an Airbnb home for about a week.

Authorities said he refused to leave the property and barricaded himself inside.

In the video Miller shared with Tampa Bay 28 over the weekend, you could hear officers saying, "Get out of the residence now, unarmed, and you can leave here peacefully.”

Eventually, the officers entered, but Ton reportedly attacked an officer with a knife, and another officer shot and killed him.

"It was scary, for sure," said Andrea Williams, a neighbor.

Tampa Bay 28 Annette Gutierrez returned to the neighborhood on Monday to try and speak with the homeowner of the Airbnb property.

Instead, she found a cleaning crew on site — working to tidy up the place after the death that had occurred inside.

When Tampa Bay 28 reached out to an Airbnb spokesperson about what the protocols are when a crime takes place on property, they responded with an emailed statement saying:

"Safety incidents during Airbnb stays are extremely rare. We’re working to support the host however we can and stand ready to assist in the ongoing investigation.” Airbnb Spokesperson

Williams said she understands short-term rentals are good business, but she wants better vetting.

"I love Airbnbs," said Williams. "I feel like they're a great thing. I mean, I do think maybe people should go through a background check just because, especially in neighborhoods, you know, you have kids and different things like that."

While others, like Miller, said they don’t want Airbnbs in residential areas at all.

"I mean, we have enough hotels and motels right here, so we don't need any more Airbnbs in the neighborhood," said Miller. "We don't need any more of that. We really don't. I mean, we're putting our children at risk at this point."

The Airbnb spokesperson stated that to support the host of this home, they have temporarily deactivated the listing while the investigation continues.

They also said their law enforcement portal provides a secure, streamlined channel for police to submit and track valid legal requests for information from Airbnb. All requests for information received from law enforcement are handled in accordance with their Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Law Enforcement Guidelines.

This is an ongoing investigation.



Annette Gutierrez knows safety is important for every community. She's focused on finding solutions and getting results for both crime and our roads. She takes pride in sharing stories from Sarasota and Manatee counties, so send Annette tips on how she can help.

