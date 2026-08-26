Clearwater Beach announces free New Year's Eve party, 2027 Sugar Sand Fest dates

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — When Lisa Chandler heard Good Morning Tampa Bay was bringing its live Community Show to Clearwater Beach this Friday, she wanted to be the first to greet the Tampa Bay 28 crew.

After all, Lisa and her family have spent almost four decades building up this resort town, running Pier 60 Concessions, selling keepsakes, and renting out those iconic blue and white beach umbrellas on the beach.

Then there's all her nonprofit work, including the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival, raising money for good causes and giving the world sand sculptures like they've never seen before.

"This will be our 13th year," she says. "And we already have a really cool theme."

Lisa says the 2027 version of the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival will be held from March 26 to April 11 and will be called "Treasures in Sand: Tails of the Sea." There will be mermaids and pirates and underwater adventures.

She also announced a brand-new free event for families: "Sunset to Sparkle" will be a New Year's Eve celebration on Pier 60 with rides and games and a grand finale firework show going off at a bedtime-friendly 9 p.m.

To see more of Sean Daly's hijinks around Tampa Bay, follow Sean on Instagram at @seandalytv.