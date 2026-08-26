St. Pete woman jailed for leaving child in hot car while shoplifting: PCSO

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — A St. Petersburg woman was arrested for leaving a child in a hot vehicle in addition to shoplifting at a Target store on Monday, authorities said.

Valerie Coleman, 35, was charged by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) with neglect of a child and petit theft.

When Coleman arrived at the Target store in St. Petersburg, she left the child in the vehicle with no running air conditioning, PCSO officials said.

She then went into the store and was caught shoplifting by a loss prevention official.

When the child was located in the vehicle, the victim was extremely overheated and was evaluated by paramedics, the report stated. The child was then taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

“It should be noted the ‘feel like’ temp on this day was upward of 100 degrees,” the arrest report stated.

Coleman was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a $15,000 bond.