Clearwater City Council rejects proposal to change road name to honor Charlie Kirk

CLEARWATER, Fla. —  The Clearwater City Council rejected a proposal to rename a street after conservative activist Charlie Kirk in a meeting on Monday.

The proposal was introduced by Clearwater city councilman Ryan Cotton, who asked the council to consider renaming Court Street to Charlie Kirk Way to honor the late podcaster.

At the Sept. 29 meeting, the motion received no support from other members. Tampa Bay 28’s Annette Gutierrez spoke with Councilman Cotton and Clearwater residents about the proposal before the meeting.

"The main reason I decided to do that is to honor free speech, open and honest debate, and the courage to hear everybody equally," said Cotton. "I believe that’s what Charlie Kirk was embodied in doing when going to different universities and different environments."

Some residents agreed with the idea, while others said the idea was too controversial.

Kirk was shot and killed on Sept. 10 while holding an event at Utah Valley University. The man accused of killing him made a virtual court appearance on Sept. 29 and is charged with seven counts, including aggravated murder.

