Clearwater food bank flooded with volunteer applications after Tampa Bay 28 story

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Just a few weeks ago, we reported on the urgent need for volunteers at Hope Villages of America in Clearwater.

At the time, the food bank was fully stocked, but struggling to get food out to those in need due to a shortage of helping hands. Now, thanks to the incredible response from our community, that need has been answered.

Food bank flooded with volunteer applications after Tampa Bay 28 story

“We have been inundated with volunteer applications and the desire to help,” said Lindsey Peek, volunteer manager. “After the story aired, we had an amazing response from the community. We called them to act, come do something, and they did.”

In fact, more than 100 new volunteer applications have poured in since our initial coverage. One of those new volunteers is Michael Kula, who has already been making an impact just 10 days into his service.

“When I come here, I’m here to give back as much as I can,” Kula explained.

What inspired him to volunteer? Kula said, “Watching the news!” He said he saw our reporting and wanted to help out.

While the influx of volunteers has helped meet the immediate need, staff at Hope Villages said the work is far from over. They are still sorting through applications, but more help and more food donations are always welcome.

