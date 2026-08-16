Clearwater house fire under investigation after man injured

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Fire crews responded to a house fire in Clearwater after smoke was seen coming from a home, and one man required medical treatment.
Clearwater Fire & Rescue said crews were called to the 2500 block of Cumberland Trail at about 1:37 p.m. and found moderate smoke coming from the residence when they arrived.
Paramedics treated a man at the scene.
Body cam video, court records reveal years of warning signs before Hillsborough deputies were shot
Christopher Dmuchowski wounded 2 deputies who responded to a domestic violence call in Ruskin. Records show warning signs dating back years.
Body cam video, court records reveal years of warning signs before Hillsborough deputies were shot