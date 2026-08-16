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Clearwater house fire under investigation after man injured

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CLEARWATER, Fla. — Fire crews responded to a house fire in Clearwater after smoke was seen coming from a home, and one man required medical treatment.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue said crews were called to the 2500 block of Cumberland Trail at about 1:37 p.m. and found moderate smoke coming from the residence when they arrived.

Paramedics treated a man at the scene.

Body cam video, court records reveal years of warning signs before Hillsborough deputies were shot

Christopher Dmuchowski wounded 2 deputies who responded to a domestic violence call in Ruskin. Records show warning signs dating back years.

Body cam video, court records reveal years of warning signs before Hillsborough deputies were shot

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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