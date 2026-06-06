Clearwater man charged with 1st-degree murder in Pinellas Park shooting

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Detectives have arrested a Clearwater man in connection with a fatal shooting inside a Pinellas Park business early Thursday morning.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded around 4:44 a.m. June 5, to a location in the 6600 block of 69th Avenue North after a report of a gunshot.

Because of urgent circumstances, deputies forced their way inside and found 50-year-old Craig Beeth dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

After further investigation, detectives learned Robert Worthington, 44, had been at the business with Beeth and believed Worthington was upset over personal matters, got into an argument with Beeth, then fired a handgun, killing him before leaving the scene.

Worthington was arrested Saturday and booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a first-degree murder charge.