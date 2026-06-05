Man found dead in Pinellas Park, investigation underway: PCSO

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said a death investigation is underway after a man was found dead on Friday morning.

PCSO said deputies responded to the 6600 block of 69th Avenue North at around 4:45 a.m. on June 5.

Deputies said one man is dead and an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.