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Man found dead in Pinellas Park, investigation underway: PCSO

Pinellas Park death investigation
WFTS
Pinellas Park death investigation
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PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said a death investigation is underway after a man was found dead on Friday morning.

PCSO said deputies responded to the 6600 block of 69th Avenue North at around 4:45 a.m. on June 5.

Deputies said one man is dead and an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

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