Man found dead in Pinellas Park, investigation underway: PCSO

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said a death investigation is underway after a man was found dead on Friday morning.
PCSO said deputies responded to the 6600 block of 69th Avenue North at around 4:45 a.m. on June 5.
Deputies said one man is dead and an investigation is underway.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
Brides left scrambling to find new venue after Red Mesa Catina suddenly closes
Brides are left scrambling to find a new venue after the sudden closure of Red Mesa Cantina and its event spaces.
Brides left scrambling to find new venue after Red Mesa Catina suddenly closes