Clearwater man 'late for work' arrested for driving 107 mph on bridge: PCSO

A Clearwater man said he was “late for work” when he was arrested on Wednesday for driving 107 mph on the Bayside Bridge, authorities said.

Tevone Hall, 23, was charged by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) with dangerous excessive speeding over 100 mph.

Hall was southbound on the bridge from Gulf to Bay Boulevard when he passed an unmarked PCSO deputy’s patrol car.

Radar from the patrol car showed Hall was driving 107 mph, a PCSO arrest affidavit stated. The speed limit on the bridge is 55 mph.

When the deputy pulled Hall over, he said, “he was late for work and was aware he was speeding,” the report stated.

Hall’s license also was suspended for failing to pay a traffic citation, PCSO officials said.