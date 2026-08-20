Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
17  WX Alerts
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Clearwater man 'late for work' arrested for driving 107 mph on bridge: PCSO

Covering_Pinellas.png
WFTS
Covering_Pinellas.png
Posted

A Clearwater man said he was “late for work” when he was arrested on Wednesday for driving 107 mph on the Bayside Bridge, authorities said.

Tevone Hall, 23, was charged by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) with dangerous excessive speeding over 100 mph.

Hall was southbound on the bridge from Gulf to Bay Boulevard when he passed an unmarked PCSO deputy’s patrol car.

Radar from the patrol car showed Hall was driving 107 mph, a PCSO arrest affidavit stated. The speed limit on the bridge is 55 mph.
When the deputy pulled Hall over, he said, “he was late for work and was aware he was speeding,” the report stated.

Hall’s license also was suspended for failing to pay a traffic citation, PCSO officials said.

Body cam video, court records reveal years of warning signs before Hillsborough deputies were shot

Christopher Dmuchowski wounded 2 deputies who responded to a domestic violence call in Ruskin. Records show warning signs dating back years.

Body cam video, court records reveal years of warning signs before Hillsborough deputies were shot

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.