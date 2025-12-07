Clearwater motorcycle toy run aims to set world record

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A very loud Sunday morning filled Clearwater as thousands of motorcycles gathered for the 9th annual Burt's Christmas Toy Run. This year brought a special push to break the world record for the largest motorcycle toy run, drawing more eyes and bikes to an already popular event.

"I look forward to this every year. I won't even sell my bike because this is what I want to come to every year. This is awesome," said Mike Carriere, who brought several different toys for the toy run.

Christin Mosca, who was riding with her husband Doc, shared in that excitement: "It's a fun event, and I love seeing all the motorcycles here and all the people getting together for this. It's really fun."

"Every year I kept looking at the thing. I'm going, we got to do this one. We got to do it. And then I saw this thing where trying to break the record and I said we got to be involved in this one," said Jim Pouba.

While the record attempt adds excitement, Jim Pouba, one of the organizers and sponsors from Our Town America, says there is a deeper purpose behind the event.

"The need is really the most important part, especially at this time of the year. People who need that little extra help. By having the event tied into it, it's only going to help raise the awareness and raise the total amount of money that's raised in the toys that are distributed," Pouba said.

The event featured plenty of festive fun alongside the charitable mission, including riders dressed in holiday costumes.

After the ride, all toys will be counted and distributed back to the community. Our Town America says they'll know if they set the record by the end of this week.



