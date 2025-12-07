St. Pete man charged with animal cruelty after killing his pet birds: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG — A St. Petersburg man was arrested for animal cruelty on Dec. 6 after he killed two of his pet birds, authorities said.

The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) charged Bradley Walters, 39, who lives in the city.

According to a SPPD report, Walters told police he intentionally grabbed one of his pet birds out of the air and “then tortured the bird by squeezing and shaking until it was dead.”

He then stated that he grabbed a second bird and perform the same act “in rage,” the report stated. Officers observed the two birds dead in his garbage can.

Walters was additionally charged with resisting an officer with violence after he locked his arms pulled away from two officers, causing them to fall when they attempted to take him into custody, the report stated.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.