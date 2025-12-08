Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dunedin toy drive collects record donations for Johns Hopkins Children’s Hospital

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Generosity was on full display in Dunedin during the 5th annual Johns Hopkins Children’s Hospital Christmas Toy Drive, which aimed to collect a record number of gifts for young patients spending the holidays in the hospital.

For some of these children, the hospital will be their home this season, making the donations even more meaningful. Organizers said the goal was to help the kids feel “unstoppable” and bring them moments of joy during a challenging time.

“We are all about family, all about community, and to know that some of these children may not leave that hospital, to be able to do this for them and bring a smile. It’s an amazing feeling,” said Randy Cabrera.

Santa Claus made a memorable entrance, riding in on a jet ski being pulled by a pickup truck.

