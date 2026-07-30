Deadline for 2 Pinellas County disaster relief programs is Friday

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County said the application deadline for its Homebuyer Assistance and Disaster Relief Reimbursement Program for Renters is July 31.
The Homebuyer Assistance program can provide up to $80,000 to help residents buy a home in Pinellas.
The Disaster Relief Reimbursement Program for Renters can provide up to $15,000 to pay for disaster-related expenses.
Pinellas County said applications for both programs will close at 11:59 p.m. on July 31.
Residents can apply at an application center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and speak to a case manager by phone at 727-606-3307 during the same hours.
Application Centers:
- 2600 McCormick Drive, Suite 100, Clearwater
- 5000 Park Street, Suite 4, St. Petersburg
Residents can also learn more and apply online here.
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