St. Pete gym owner Tiffany Walling is back in business after battle with breast cancer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A year ago, breast-cancer survivor Tiffany Walling was in a hospital, getting surgery — a double mastectomy.

Just a year later, this unsinkable community hero — one of the healthiest, most fit community heroes you'll ever meet — is back doing what she loves with the St. Pete community she loves best.

"These people are truly like my family now," she says. "This is my passion, my dream, what I've always wanted."

Tiffany owns Standard Procedure (4662 28th St N, St. Petersburg), a gym that caters to all levels of weightlifters and fitness buffs.

This is a gym reborn, new address, new life. She had to pause (and move) her former gym business during her cancer battle.

Her current clientele leans strongly toward women, especially young moms on the go, catering to busy schedules and busy lives.

Katie, a new mom with twins (she even brought one of them to the gym today), says Tiffany has been instrumental in helping uplift her postpartum experience.

"She's getting me back to feeling like myself again, " Katie says.

But more than that, Tiffany's classes are bonding experiences.

There's also free gym time at Standard Procedure, but the heart of this community hub is when everyone lifts and sweats together.

For more on Standard Procedure, go here.

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