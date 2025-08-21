Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Clearwater PD interviewing witnesses, seeking medical info in Hulk Hogan's death

Hulk Hogan
Paul Sancya/AP
Former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan watches during a Detroit Lions NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Thursday, July 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Hulk Hogan
Posted
and last updated

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Police Department said it is interviewing multiple witnesses and seeking medical records from a variety of providers as it further investigates Hulk Hogan's death.

The famed wrestler and entertainer born Terry Bollea passed away on July 24.

RELATED: Report details Hulk Hogan's cause of death

Police said they are in communication with family members, including his son, Nick, and daughter, Brooke.

Police added until the investigation is completed, no records related to the case, including body camera footage, can be released. According to officials, this is a policy in every case.

Police said they plan to meet with the family and update them on the case.

No information will be released to the media or public until after the case is closed and Hogan's family is notified, according to officials.

