Clearwater PD interviewing witnesses, seeking medical info in Hulk Hogan's death

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Police Department said it is interviewing multiple witnesses and seeking medical records from a variety of providers as it further investigates Hulk Hogan's death.
The famed wrestler and entertainer born Terry Bollea passed away on July 24.
RELATED: Report details Hulk Hogan's cause of death
Police said they are in communication with family members, including his son, Nick, and daughter, Brooke.
Police added until the investigation is completed, no records related to the case, including body camera footage, can be released. According to officials, this is a policy in every case.
Police said they plan to meet with the family and update them on the case.
No information will be released to the media or public until after the case is closed and Hogan's family is notified, according to officials.
“You know, it might just be time we take a look if HOAs are really even necessary.
Maybe we should just do away with homeowner associations as a whole.”
South Florida lawmaker Rep. Juan Carlos Porras (R-Miami) says it may be time to do away with homeowners associations altogether, as more Floridians speak out about rising fees, costly lawsuits, and even arrests tied to HOA disputes. He said this week that he is considering filing legislation in the next session that would abolish HOAs statewide.