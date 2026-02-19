Clearwater teen arrested after going 129 mph on U.S. 19: CPD

CLEARWATER, FLA. — A Clearwater teenager, who was arrested on Tuesday after driving at 129 mph on U.S. Highway 19, told police he was rushing back to work because a McDonald’s restaurant took too long to make his meal, a report stated.

Christopher Garcia-Caminos, 18, was charged with dangerous excessive speeding by the Clearwater Police Department (CPD).

According to Pinellas County arrested affidavit, a CPD officer was running radar on the southbound lanes of U.S. 19 at about 3:01 a.m., when he saw a vehicle traveling southbound.

The radar showed a readout of 129 mph, the report stated.

When a traffic trop was initiated, Garcia-Caminos told the officer that he only had a few minutes left on his work break and was driving so fast because “McDonald’s took too long to prepare his food and he wanted to be back to work in time,” the report stated.

He thought he was only driving 100mph, the report added.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.