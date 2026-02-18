St. Pete Mayor Welch to hold annual State of the City address

ST. PETE, Fla. — St. Petersburg Mayor Kenneth T. Welch will address the community at the annual State of the City Address on Wednesday morning.

The mayor is set to discuss the city’s achievements, milestones, and successes during his fourth year in office and preview the year ahead.

Welch was elected the 54th mayor of St. Petersburg in Nov. of 2021.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Casey Albritton was the mayor’s 2025 State of the City Address, where he discussed recovery efforts after hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The event will start at 10 a.m. on Feb. 18, and Tampa Bay 28 will be at the event and stream it live on the website and Facebook.

