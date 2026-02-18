Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2 arrested on attempted murder, robbery charges after shooting 18-year-old man in St. Pete, police say

ST. PETE, Fla. — St. Pete police announced Wednesday the arrest of two men tied to the shooting of an 18-year-old man on Feb. 11.

Police arrested 18-year-old Charles Hinton and 22-year-old Christopher Tonsel for first-degree attempted murder and robbery with a deadly weapon.

The man was shot in the 700 block of 15th Street South shortly before 5 p.m. after he and another man met the suspects in the parking lot at the Citrus Grove Apartments, according to police.

The suspects climbed into the back seat of the sedan where the man was seated in the front passenger seat.

Police said Hinton pulled out a gun and shot the man in the back of the neck. Hinton and Tonsel then exited the vehicle and fled the scene. The sedan driver headed one block away to get help at a convenience store in the 900 block on 16th Street South.

The man in the front passenger seat was hospitalized and listed in stable condition, per police.

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

