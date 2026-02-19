Man charged with attempted murder in St. Pete after running woman over with car: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — St. Petersburg police arrested a man on Monday after he ran a woman over with his vehicle during an argument, authorities said.

According to a Pinellas County arrested affidavit, the female victim arrived home at about 8:32 p.m. in St. Petersburg after being followed by the suspect, 35-year-old Justin Poindexter-Brown.

They both began to argue, which escalated into Poindexter-Brown pushing his way into the victim’s front yard.

He then left and got back into his vehicle and began throwing items at the victim’s automobile as he backed up.

As the victim was picking up the thrown items, a witness heard Poindexter-Brown rev his engine and then saw him accelerate at a high speed toward the woman and hit her.

The witness said he heard “multiple loud thuds” and saw the victim roll out from underneath the tires, the report stated.

The victim suffered severe internal injuries from the impact, officials said.

Poindexter-Brown was charged with attempted murder and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.