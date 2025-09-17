Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Clearwater woman attempted to clean up crime scene after shooting man: PCSO

Pinellas County Sheriff
WFTS
Pinellas County Sheriff
Posted

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Clearwater woman is charged with the first-degree murder of a man, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said.

PCSO said it responded to 1538 Illinois Road in Clearwater on Aug. 19 after a 911 caller said they heard a loud noise and a woman say, "I have a gun."

When deputies arrived, they found 38-year-old Amanda Tenney. PCSO said she had blood on her legs, and there were bloody footprints in the home.

PCSO said deputies discovered 60-year-old Patrick Denney dead on the bathroom floor with a gunshot wound to the head.

Tenney was in a relationship with the Denney, according to officials.

PCSO said detectives found she attempted to clean up the crime scene and did not call 911.

On Aug. 19, Tenney was arrested on multiple charges. PCSO added the murder in the first degree charge on Sept. 16.

