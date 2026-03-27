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Coast Guard rescues boater 6 miles off Three Rooker Island

boater rescue 6 miles off Three Rooker Island
United States Coast Guard
boater rescue 6 miles off Three Rooker Island
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CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Coast Guard helicopter and boat crew rescued a 39-year-old overdue boater Friday, six miles west of Three Rooker Island.

The MH-60 Jayhawk crew from Air Station Clearwater deployed a rescue swimmer to hoist the boater, who was found clinging to a fuel can around 4:30 a.m. on March 27.

Station Sand Key boat crew also assisted in the rescue.

The man was transported to Tampa General Hospital in stable condition.

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders said the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office reported the overdue boater at about 9:30 p.m. on March 26. He had departed Anclote Village Marina in a 12-foot aluminum skiff around 7:30 a.m. to fish, according to officials.

"Direct coordination with our partner agencies allows for a quick and timely response by our crews," said Petty Officer 1st Class Kekoa Taijeron, an operations specialist assigned to the Sector St. Petersburg command center. "We are grateful to have safely rescued the overdue boater and brought them back to shore safely.”

Florida lawmakers stall bill to fix ‘confusing’ school speed zone camera law as driver frustration mounts

A proposed bill to require flashing lights in school speed zones with cameras failed to pass, leaving drivers to deal with ‘confusing’ signs.

Fla. lawmakers stall bill to fix ‘confusing’ school speed zone camera law as driver frustration mounts

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