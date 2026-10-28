World Series fans support local businesses in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Going into game four, Tampa Bay Rays fans are hoping for a win, but business owners in the area said they have already won in a way…as thousands of people have been traveling to the Tampa Bay Area and have been supporting the local economy.

Everywhere you look in Downtown St. Pete, baseball fans walk the streets.

"Having the watch parties at places locally and blocking off streets and having events and pep rallies, it's a good time," said Kyle Frantz, with Poppo's Taqueria.

Frantz said the last couple of days have been busy with the World Series in St. Pete.

He said business has been busier than ever before.

"Having all these extra people come in, they don't know us we have the front window open, they smell the food and that just brings people in," said Frantz.

Kenneth Hoyumpa, who owns Grassroots Kava House, said win or lose, the community has benefited from the tourism.

"We’re glad that people are coming in from all over the Tampa Bay Area, as well as the nation to come visit this awesome slice of St. Petersburg," said Hoyumpa.

"Oh, we’ve been up and down Central Avenue here, you know all the businesses have been more than welcoming to us," said Kirk Everhard.

Everhard is a Brewers fan and went to game three…he said he’s enjoyed eating at local restaurants and shopping.

WFTS

"Just the amount of people that are coming in, you know, investing in the businesses around the stadium, and all the Airbnb's and hotels and whatnot. The revenue…it's going to be a big money maker for them," Everhard.

No matter who wins the World Series, people in St. Pete said they are thankful for the opportunity to get so much exposure.

"Win or lose, we've had great people in town, and great people who live here and support their team, so it's a win for everybody," said Frantz.



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Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.

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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.